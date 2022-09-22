May (2-3) took the loss against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

May looked brilliant in pitching five hitless innings his last time out, but the momentum didn't carry over to Wednesday. The right-hander fell behind in the first frame and let the game get away from him when he gave up three runs in the fourth. It was the second time in his six outings this season that May has given up five or more runs, though he's also allowed one or zero runs three times in that span. All told, he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHP and 29:14 K:BB over 30 innings. May may need to show more consistency in his final few outings to earn a spot in the Dodgers' playoff rotation.