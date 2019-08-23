Dodgers' Dustin May: Confirmed as Monday's starter
May will start Monday's game against the Padres, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
As anticipated, May will toe the rubber over Los Angeles' upcoming road trip after making a relief appearance Sunday in Atlanta. He surrendered four runs over two innings of work. May owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 15 punchouts over 19 innings this season in the majors.
