May will start Monday's game against the Padres, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

As anticipated, May will toe the rubber over Los Angeles' upcoming road trip after making a relief appearance Sunday in Atlanta. He surrendered four runs over two innings of work. May owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 15 punchouts over 19 innings this season in the majors.

