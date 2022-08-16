Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that May (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Marlins in Los Angeles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

On the same day the Dodgers announced that Walker Buehler (elbow) would require season-ending surgery, the team at least got some welcome news in the form of May's impending return from the IL. May, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from May 2021 Tommy John surgery, will presumably take over the spot in the rotation presently being filled by Ryan Pepiot, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City when Clayton Kershaw (back) went on the IL. May wrapped up a dominant six-start rehab assignment in the minors with a five-inning, 10-strikeout performance Sunday at Triple-A. He built up to 70 pitches in that outing, so the Dodgers may be inclined to keep him in the 80-to-90 range when he takes the hill Sunday for his 2022 MLB debut.