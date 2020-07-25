May will start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Saturday that May will get another turn in the rotation Wednesday as Clayton Kershaw (back) remains on the injured list. The 22-year-old was strong in his Opening Day start on short notice and will attempt to replicate his results against the Astros.
