May (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on four hits and five walks over five innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

After a couple gems to start his season following his return from Tommy John surgery, May took a step backward Friday, with a pair of two-run homers allowed putting the Dodgers in an early hole. May, who turns 25 in a few days, now has a 4.50 ERA this season and a 3.12 ERA for his career at the major-league level. With his impressive fastball velocity and high-spin breaking ball, May has serious strikeout upside whenever he takes the mound for Los Angeles, though it's clear his command isn't all the way back.