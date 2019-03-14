May could help the Dodgers in the big leagues this season, per manager Dave Roberts, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This would have been viewed as a possibility with or without Roberts' saying so, but it is nice that May has done enough this spring to catch the eye of the skipper. He is the team's top pitching prospect and could be a lethal bullpen weapon this season before likely spending much of 2020 in the MLB rotation.