May could be part of a piggyback pairing with Walker Buehler early in the season as Buehler builds up to a full workload, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May remains in contention for the Dodgers' fifth-starter role, but he may instead form a 1-2 punch with Buehler while the latter builds up to a regular workload. May looked strong in an intrasquad appearance Friday, pitching four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks and striking out five, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA.