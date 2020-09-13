May (foot) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could start Wednesday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The right-hander will also participate in fielding drills, and it appears he won't end up missing a turn through the rotation. May exited his start last Thursday after being hit by a comebacker on the left foot, but he was diagnosed with a bruise after a CT scan showed no fracture.