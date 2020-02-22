Dodgers' Dustin May: Could throw bullpen Sunday
May (side) could throw a bullpen session Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
May has been dealing with side tightness since early in spring training, but he recently began throwing and could throw a bullpen Sunday. The Dodgers reportedly view May as a starter heading into 2020, and he could still be in the mix for a spot in the Opening Day rotation.
