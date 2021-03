May hurled 5.1 innings in an exhibition contest versus the Angels on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

A day after he was named the Dodgers' fifth starter for the regular season, May made the decision look like a wise one with a solid outing that brought his spring ERA down to 2.37. The 23-year-old's first start of the campaign is slated for April 5 at Oakland.