May (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 15-1 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The Dodgers' offense didn't really get rolling until the rookie had left the game, but May still hit the showers with a comfortable 6-1 lead after tossing 90 pitches (59 strikes). The right-hander will look for his second win in the majors in his next start Sunday in Atlanta.