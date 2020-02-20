May (side) is improving but won't return to the mound for multiple days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May is dealing with side tightness, though the issue has been deemed mild. The 22-year-old is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation but has plenty of competition and could begin the season in the bullpen or in the minors. Given the Dodgers' predilection to dig into their depth and manage starting-pitcher innings, May is likely to receive some starts during the regular season while avoiding a full workload.