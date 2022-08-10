May (elbow) struck out eight over five innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk.

The 24-year-old built up to 68 pitches (45 strikes) in his fifth rehab start, looking good once again as he makes his return from Tommy John surgery. Through four outings at Triple-A and one in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, May has turned in a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 16 innings. While the Dodgers weren't expected to immediately have a rotation spot available for May once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, Clayton Kershaw's (back) recent move to the IL and uncertain timeline to return seemingly set up May to rejoin Los Angeles in a starting role. May will likely make one final rehab start for Oklahoma City early next week before potentially coming off the IL for his 2022 Dodgers debut during next weekend's series versus the Marlins.