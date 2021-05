May was removed from Saturday's start against the Brewers with a right arm injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May was lifted during the second inning Saturday when he was wincing in pain after throwing a pitch, and the Dodgers have now confirmed he's dealing with an arm issue. The young right-hander's outlook remains up in the air while he continues to be evaluated, and a more specific diagnosis is expected from the team in the near future.