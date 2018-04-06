Dodgers' Dustin May: Dealing with injury
May (undisclosed) will join High-A Rancho Cucamonga when he heals from an undisclosed injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
There was no report of the nature of the 21-year-old's injury, but it could be related to the undisclosed injury he suffered last season at Low-A Great Lakes. May posted a 3.88 ERA and exhibited great control (4.3 K/BB ratio) in 23 starts last season, and he will look to build on that success at the next level upon his activation.
