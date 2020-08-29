May didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Despite turning in his third quality start of the season, the right-hander was on the hook for his second loss until the Dodgers got their only offense of the night in the top of the seventh inning. May continues to have trouble putting away hitters, posting a 23:9 K:BB through 35 innings, and as a result his 2.83 ERA could be due for some regression towards his 4.18 FIP. The 22-year-old is next scheduled to take the mound Thursday, at home against the Diamondbacks.