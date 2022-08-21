May (1-0) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, allowing one hit and walking two batters while notching nine strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

The Dodgers couldn't have asked for much more from May in his first big-league outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. The right-hander was a bit shaky in the first inning, allowing a leadoff single and a pair of walks. However, he struck out the other three batters he faced in the frame and went on to retire all 12 hitters who stepped up to the plate against him during the remainder of his outing. May neared triple-digits on his four-seamer, per Sarah Wexler of MLB.com, and induced 13 swinging strikes among his 71 pitches. With Walker Buehler (elbow) out for the season and Clayton Kershaw (back) on the 15-day IL, May's return and ability to ramp up over the remainder of the regular season could be critical in the Dodgers' quest to return to the World Series.