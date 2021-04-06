May (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He gave up two hits and two walks while fanning eight.

May cruised in his first appearance of the season, striking out and posting a quality start while cruising through six dominant frames. May posted an impressive 2.57 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP -- both career-best marks for him -- across 56 innings (10 starts) during the 2020 season, and there is no question he has kicked off the 2021 campaign looking to improve on those solid numbers.