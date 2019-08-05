Dodgers' Dustin May: Earns another start
May is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The rookie earned a second start after turning in a passable MLB debut against the Padres over the weekend, working into the sixth inning while allowing three runs and striking out three. In total, the 21-year-old May has covered only 112.1 innings between three levels this season, so a shutdown due to workload restrictions shouldn't be imminent after he tossed 132.2 frames in 2018. That being said, May might not have much longevity in the Los Angeles rotation with starters Hyun-Jin Ryu (neck) and Ross Stripling (biceps) seemingly tracking toward brief stays on the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...