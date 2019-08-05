May is listed as the Dodgers' scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The rookie earned a second start after turning in a passable MLB debut against the Padres over the weekend, working into the sixth inning while allowing three runs and striking out three. In total, the 21-year-old May has covered only 112.1 innings between three levels this season, so a shutdown due to workload restrictions shouldn't be imminent after he tossed 132.2 frames in 2018. That being said, May might not have much longevity in the Los Angeles rotation with starters Hyun-Jin Ryu (neck) and Ross Stripling (biceps) seemingly tracking toward brief stays on the 10-day injured list.