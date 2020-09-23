May (2-1) notched the win against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

May gave up single runs in the first and third innings but was mostly effective in his first start since Sept. 10. The right-hander did throw 5.1 innings in relief his last time out, so he should be stretched out heading into the postseason. It remains to be seen, however, how the Dodgers will deploy him in the playoffs; as it stands, manager Dave Roberts has tabbed May to start in the Dodgers' final game of the regular season against the Angels while Julio Urias could be headed to the bullpen for the postseason, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.