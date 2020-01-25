Play

May will enter spring training as a starter, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been a starter throughout his minor-league career, though he was used out of the bullpen in 10 of his 14 appearances in his debut season. He'll have a shot to win an Opening Day rotation spot this year after posting a 3.63 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 34.2 innings as a rookie, but given the Dodgers' tendency to avoid overworking their young arms, there's no guarantee he'll stay there all year.

