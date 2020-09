May exited Thursday's game prior to the second inning after being hit on the foot by a comebacker in the first, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Josh Rojas lined an infield single off May's foot in the first inning, but the right-hander was able to convince Dave Roberts and the medical staff to allow him to stay in the game. The right-hander went out to warmup prior to the second, but was replaced by Victor Gonzalez after appearing to not be moving well. The extent of the injury is not yet known.