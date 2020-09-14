May (foot) is expected to start Wednesday against the Padres, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

May left his previous start after getting struck in the foot by a comebacker, but he avoided serious injury. He threw a bullpen session Sunday, which evidently went well. The 23-year-old owns a 2.81 ERA in nine starts this season, though it's taken a .250 BABIP and an 88.4 percent strand rate to get him there, and he's struck out just 16.6 percent of opposing batters.