Dodgers' Dustin May: Experiences side tightness
May experienced mild side tightness after reporting to spring training, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The fact it's classified as mild tightness is good news, but it's still somewhat concerning to see the 22-year-old managing an injury at the start of camp. May mostly worked out of the bullpen in his first taste of the majors in 2018, but he'll be in the running for an Opening Day rotation spot in spring training, assuming the side tightness doesn't have a lingering impact.
