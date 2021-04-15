May pitched 4.1 innings against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

After Los Angeles staked May to an early 3-0 lead, it looked as though the right-hander was headed for his second win of the campaign. May kept Colorado off the scoreboard for four frames, but he allowed four straight batters to reach base after getting the leadoff man in the fifth. That was enough for manager Dave Roberts to pull the flamethrower, thus ending his bid for a victory. May still holds a strong 1.74 ERA and 14:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings on the campaign. He'll get his next start at Seattle on Monday.