May allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings in the loss against the Padres on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

May's only damage came on a solo shot by Fernando Tatis in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old had strong command Sunday reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career. He has a 2.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. His next scheduled start is Friday in Milwaukee.