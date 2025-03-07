May pitched three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against Texas on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing two walks while striking out three batters.

May and Tony Gonsolin are the leading candidates to claim the Dodgers' final rotation spot, so any outing by either pitcher carries a bit more weight than a typical spring appearance. May helped his case against the Rangers in his third Cactus League appearance -- his control wasn't great (he threw 27 of 50 pitches for strikes), but he yielded just one hit (a single), fanned three and sat in the mid-90s with his fastball. The right-hander bounced back well from his previous start, when he allowed four runs (three earned) over one-plus frame against the Angels. In May's first outing this spring, he pitched one scoreless inning.