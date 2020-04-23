Dodgers' Dustin May: Fully healed from side injury
May reported that he has completely recovered from a side injury that sidelined him this spring in an interview with John Hartung of SportsNet LA.
"Right now I'm ready to go. No issues. I'm completely healed," May indicated in Tuesday's interview. He also stated that he is throwing "as much as possible" and "right on cue" with the pitching schedules of other Dodgers starters. May will likely open the season at Triple-A in order to stretch out as a starter, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make an impact with the big-league club at some point during the campaign.
