May didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Tuesday after allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

On top of facing a Cubs offense that entered the day leading the majors in runs scored, May also had to deal with the wind blowing out a bit to center field. After giving up one run or less on three hits or fewer in each of his first three starts this season, May allowed a career-worst seven runs and 10 hits Tuesday. Better days are ahead for the 27-year-old right-hander, who'll take a solid 3.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB over 22 innings into a much more favorable situation at home against Miami in his next scheduled start.