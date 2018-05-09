May (undisclosed) has returned to action for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings in his first start of the season.

He has now made three appearances at High-A, dating back to the end of the 2017 campaign. At 6-foot-6, 180 pounds, May has a projectable frame and the Dodgers have a history of extracting a little extra velocity from their pitching prospects, and that will be key for him to reach his ceiling as a mid-rotation starter. He should spend all of this season pitching in the California League.