May (1-3) took the loss against the Padres on Monday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Dodgers fell 4-3.

May emerged with a solid final stat line, as two of the runs against him were unearned, but he still wound up taking his third loss of the season in a low-scoring contest. The young right-hander has held his own at the big-league level so far, posting a 4.07 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 24.1 innings, but he's expected to move back to the bullpen after this start as the Dodgers move back to a five-man rotation.