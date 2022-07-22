May (elbow) will throw three innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May threw two innings in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday and is now ready for the next start in his rehab assignment. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, May will add an additional frame in each additional outing and could join the big-league rotation after he reaches five innings with Oklahoma City. If he stays on schedule, May could return in early August.