May took a line drive to the head off the bat of Jake Lamb but got up and walked off the field under his own power, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

May had just entered the game in relief for starting pitcher Ross Stripling and got through just one out before being hit in the head with a sharp line drive. It is encouraging news that May was able to get up and walk off the field without any assistance, however, it would be surprising if he didn't make a trip to the injured list.