Dodgers' Dustin May: Lights out in Double-A start
May covered 6.2 scoreless frames and scattered four hits and two walks while striking out six in Double-A Tulsa's 8-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.
Through his first four outings in the Texas League, May has posted a 2.82 ERA and 19:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings. The 20-year-old righty checks in at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds and uses that frame to generate mid-to-high-90s heat from his fastball, but there are some concerns about May being able to consistently repeat his delivery.
