Manager Dave Roberts said May is expected to pitch Sunday at Arizona, but the team has yet to decide on a starter, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May covered 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Padres and was expected to slide into a bullpen role as the Dodgers move back to a five-man rotation, but Sunday's uncertain pitching plan leaves the window open for another starting opportunity. The 21-year-old may end up simply being used as a reliever Sunday, but that won't be known for sure until the Dodgers announce their starter.