Dodgers' Dustin May: Likely pitching Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said May is expected to pitch Sunday at Arizona, but the team has yet to decide on a starter, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
May covered 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Padres and was expected to slide into a bullpen role as the Dodgers move back to a five-man rotation, but Sunday's uncertain pitching plan leaves the window open for another starting opportunity. The 21-year-old may end up simply being used as a reliever Sunday, but that won't be known for sure until the Dodgers announce their starter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Hit with loss Monday•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: To draw one more start•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Confirmed as Monday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Rejoining rotation next week•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Takes loss in first relief outing•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Could take over long-relief role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start