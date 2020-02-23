May (side) is being viewed as a starter, but he is likely to open the campaign in the minor leagues, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The news comes on the same day manager Dave Roberts indicated that southpaw Julio Urias has all but locked up a spot in the starting rotation, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. That leaves one slot in the starting rotation up for grabs with a mix of veterans -- including Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson -- competing with May and fellow prospect Tony Gonsolin. While May is unlikely to begin the season in the majors, there is a good chance he will be summoned to the big club at some point during the campaign.