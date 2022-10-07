Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects May (back) to be on the NLDS roster, though it's not yet determined what his role and availability will be, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May was placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower-back tightness Sept. 24, but he was able to toss two simulated innings Wednesday and will throw another sim game Sunday, per MLB.com. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, May is expected to be on the NLDS roster, though he's not expected to work as a starter. The right-hander logged only 30 innings this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.