May is expected to make at least one more start after Wednesday's game against the Cardinals due to Ross Stripling (biceps) suffering a setback, source reports.

May pitched well in enough in his debut Friday against the Padres, allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings of work. The Dodgers will need a starter during what would have been Stripling's turn next week. May has a good shot to be that guy, though it could depend in par on how he pitches Wednesday against the Cardinals.