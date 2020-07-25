May has a good chance of starting against Houston on Wednesday, though the Dodgers have yet to commit to that decision, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Clayton Kershaw (back) isn't eligible to be activated from the injured list until the team's weekend series against Arizona, so May is the logical choice to fill his spot in the rotation after impressing in his Opening Day start against the Giants. Still, the Dodgers have other options they can consider and an off-day Monday, so it makes sense to keep an eye on the situation until the team clarifies their pitching plans for the Houston series.