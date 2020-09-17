May worked 5.1 innings in relief during Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Padres, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk. He fanned six.

May had previously been slated to start the tilt, but was scratched early Wednesday. The move appeared to signal that the right-hander wasn't able to go because of the foot injury he suffered Sept. 10. That turned out to not be the case, as the 23-year-old entered the game in the third inning and worked into eighth. The Friars tagged him with three runs on two homers, but Gavin Lux's fielding error made it so just one of the runs was earned. May will carry a 2.68 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled to come Tuesday against the Athletics.