Dodgers' Dustin May: Makes NLDS roster
May is on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Nationals.
The 22-year-old will be available in the bullpen for the NLDS over Tony Gonsolin, who was left off the roster. May owns a 2.61 ERA with a 15:1 K:BB over nine appearances in September.
