May tossed four scoreless innings against Cincinnati in a Cactus League contest Sunday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

May gave up just a walk and a pair of infield singles in the start, and he got more than half of his outs via strikeout, with his fastball sitting at 96-97mph, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The right-hander has allowed just one run while striking out 13 batters over 8.2 spring innings thus far. Most importantly, May said Sunday that he feels "probably the closest that I've been to 'pre-surgery,' feel-wise," per Matthew Ritchie of MLB.com. His comment is a reference to the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May of 2021, and although he was able to come back and pitch 30 innings for Los Angeles last season, May indicated that the rehab process and subsequent return to action was a "grind." Given his talent and return to health, May could be in for a breakout campaign, though his fantasy value is capped to some extent by manager Dave Roberts' indication last month that the hurler will have workload limitation this season.