Dodgers' Dustin May: May open season in rotation
May could begin the 2020 campaign as a starter for the Dodgers if the abbreviated season necessitates a deeper starting rotation, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Though there are no firm details about how a potential 2020 season might play out, the possibility of expanded rosters and more frequent games -- including doubleheaders -- remains viable. Per Moura, the Dodgers have discussed using "as many as eight starting pitchers" to account for such a scenario. That would likely allow May to claim a spot in the big-league rotation as he was preparing to stretch out as a starter in the minor leagues before spring training was suspended. The 22-year-old fared well as a starter last season, posting a 2.82 ERA and 17:3 K:BB over 22.1 innings.
