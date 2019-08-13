May is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers initially listed Clayton Kershaw as the starter for the series opener in Miami, but manager Dave Roberts may have wanted to build in an extra day of rest for the ace, who cleared 100 pitches for just the fifth time this season in his previous outing. As a result, May and Kershaw will flop spots in the pitching order, with the rookie moving up a day in the schedule to match up with the Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto in the first contest of the three-game series.