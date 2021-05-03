May's MRI revealed some UCL damage in his right elbow Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

This isn't quite confirmation that May will require Tommy John surgery, but it wouldn't be a surprise if such an announcement comes soon. The team is expected to make a decision on his future within the next 24 hours. The Dodgers will need to find a replacement for him in the rotation soon, as both David Price (hamstring) and Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) are also injured, though the team has three off days in the next two weeks, so it's not as pressing a need as it could be.