May will be the starting pitcher for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Braves on Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

May worked 1.2 innings in relief during Game 1 on Monday, allowing no runs on a hit and a walk while fanning two. The right-hander has not pitched more than two innings in any of his three appearances this postseason, so it's unclear how much length the Dodgers will look to get out of him Friday.