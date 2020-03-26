President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said May (side) is essentially recovered from his injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May was bothered by a sore side muscle for most of spring training, though the issue isn't expected to limit the young righty when play ultimately resumes. He appeared in 14 games during his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2019, posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 34.2 innings.