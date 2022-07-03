May (elbow) is close to going on a rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, May has thrown "three or four" live batting-practice sessions and is "really close" to starting a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last May, so he's within the range of a typical return timeframe following the procedure. Roberts suggested that May would need multiple weeks to build back up once he begins the rehab assignment.