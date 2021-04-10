May won't start Sunday's game against Washington, but he is expected to take his next turn in the rotation soon, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles is in the midst of a five-day stretch during which they play only three games, and management is opting to have ace Clayton Kershaw start Sunday in order to prevent him from having to take off six days between starts. While May's spot in the rotation will consequently be skipped over, manager Dave Roberts indicated that he expects the right-hander to start again "shortly." That could mean that he'll open the team's following home series, which starts Tuesday against Colorado.