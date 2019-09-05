May (head) threw a sim inning Wednesday and will be re-evaluated before the Dodgers' upcoming series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May reported feeling "all good" after throwing to hitters Wednesday afternoon and has already passed multiple concussion tests after being hit in the head by a line drive Sunday. Although a return to the mound appears imminent, the Dodgers have already named starters for their next series, thus May is likely to continue pitching out of the bullpen when he is cleared to play.